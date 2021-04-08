Shelter-in-place issued for areas surrounding Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate bomb threat

BOULDER — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas surrounding the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate a bomb threat.

Boulder police tweeted about the shelter-in-place order shortly after 11 a.m., advising people in the area to shelter in place if inside a building or to evacuate the area immediately if they happened to be outside.

Officials then tweeted they had not confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but were nevertheless asking people to take shelter as a precaution.

We have NOT confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but are asking people to take these precautions while we check out the area and investigate. As soon as we have additional information to release we will update everyone. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021

About an hour later, Boulder police said several agencies, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the Boulder Fire Department and the Colorado State Patrol were assisting in the investigation of "multiple suspicious packages" reported in the area near Pearl and 13th Streets.

This is a breaking developing news story. Check back for updates.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter