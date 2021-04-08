Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shelter-in-place issued for areas surrounding Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate bomb threat

items.[0].image.alt
AIRTRACKER7
Shelter-in-place issued for areas surrounding Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate bomb threat
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 15:26:05-04

BOULDER — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas surrounding the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder as police investigate a bomb threat.

Boulder police tweeted about the shelter-in-place order shortly after 11 a.m., advising people in the area to shelter in place if inside a building or to evacuate the area immediately if they happened to be outside.

Officials then tweeted they had not confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but were nevertheless asking people to take shelter as a precaution.

About an hour later, Boulder police said several agencies, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the Boulder Fire Department and the Colorado State Patrol were assisting in the investigation of "multiple suspicious packages" reported in the area near Pearl and 13th Streets.

This is a breaking developing news story. Check back for updates.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community