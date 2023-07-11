Shelter-in-place issued for a neighborhood in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — There is a significant law enforcement presence in a southeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a shelter-in-place order was placed for a neighborhood at the intersection of Potter Drive and Maxwell Road.

Police confirmed with News5 they are actively working to take a man with a gun into custody.

It is unclear if anyone has been or was injured as a result of this standoff.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

