Shelter in place issued for 2000 block of Fredericksburg Dr., two schools on precautionary lockout

Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 15:27:25-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place for the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Dr.

In a tweet, EPSO said the shelter in place radius is 1/4 mile.

Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle schools are on a precautionary lockout status.

EPSO asks people outside of the area to avoid the area.

This story is breaking and more information will be released as it becomes available.

