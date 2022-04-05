Shelter in place issued for 2000 block of Fredericksburg Dr., two schools on precautionary lockout

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place for the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Dr.

In a tweet, EPSO said the shelter in place radius is 1/4 mile.

Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle schools are on a precautionary lockout status.

EPSO asks people outside of the area to avoid the area.

This story is breaking and more information will be released as it becomes available.

***SHELTER IN PLACE PUBLIC SAFETY REQUEST***

Heavy EPSO activity in 2000 block Fredericksburg Dr. (Cimarron Hills). 1/4 mi radius Shelter In Place. Those outside of the area, remain away. Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle schools on precautionary lockout status. pic.twitter.com/rgBScALaNJ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 5, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.