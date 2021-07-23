Shelter-in-place issued due to standoff in Security-Widefield Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place Thursday evening for residents in the area of 100 Cornell St. in Security-Widefield.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said they were on scene of a man with a weapon on Cornell St. They also said that shots had been fired.

Residents are advised to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

No further details were available.

News 5 has a crew on scene where we are expecting to get an update from the Sheriff's Office shortly.