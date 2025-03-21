Shelter-in-place lifted by CSPD Friday afternoon, one man in custody following a standoff

Update as of 1:24 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, and CSPD has one person in custody after officers deployed tear gas.

Police say that the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) was in the area to arrest a man they had previous contact with, but said the man was not homeless. When HOT Officers attempted to arrest the man along West Colorado Avenue he barricaded himself inside a home.

During the standoff a dog attacked an officer on the scene, biting them in the arm and leg, the dog was shot and killed.

Another dog that the man owned was taken into custody by animal law enforcement. The identity of the man arrested has not been released at this time.

Previous coverage:

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a barricaded suspect near the 800 block of West Colorado Avenue, and there is now a shelter-in-place order.

Anyone in the area is asked to stay inside, lock their doors, and stay away from the windows.

CSPD says they were trying to contact someone with multiple warrants when they barricaded themself in the residence around 10:48 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, one officer was bitten by a dog but only sustained minor injuries.

This is an ongoing situation involving CSPD, and we will release more information as it becomes available.





New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.