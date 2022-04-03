Shelter in Place for Security neighborhood during search for shooting suspect

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Sunday around 8:00 a.m. for people living on and around Maxwell St as a search for a shooting suspect is ongoing.

Details including a description of the suspect and what crime they are linked to are not yet available.

The impacted area is within a wide radius near the intersections of I-25 and E Las Vegas Street, and I-25 and S. Academy Blvd.

Please avoid the area. If you live in the affected zone, the sheriff's office advises, "secure your home / stay away from the doors & windows."

