Shamrock Shindig fundraiser supports local families

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and this weekend, many celebrations will take place, including the highly anticipated Shamrock Shindig. This annual event serves as a major fundraiser for a local nonprofit, Catholic Charities, which provides critical support to some of the most vulnerable communities in Colorado.

Catholic Charities is dedicated to serving families across 10 counties, offering assistance in areas ranging from rent, food, and utilities to free counseling, job training, and foster care services. The nonprofit’s comprehensive approach helps individuals and families get back on their feet during challenging times.

One such family who benefited from Catholic Charities' support is Alex and his family. Struggling to make ends meet after facing financial hardships, Alex turned to the organization for help. Through generous donations from the community, Catholic Charities provided Alex and his family with the resources they needed to get through a tough period.

“We were kind of short with the third kid with our daughters, my wife and me. Catholic Charities, they helped us out with so much. They gave me a gas voucher, provided a lot of food, and even gave us a turkey for Christmas through their pantry,” Alex shared.

This year marks the 24th annual Shamrock Shindig, which promises to be another unforgettable night. As the event's emcee, I’m honored to be part of such an important cause. However, the need for support doesn’t stop after the event. You can help Catholic Charities continue its mission by donating anytime. For more information on ways to give, click here.

As we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, remember that your contributions can make a real difference in the lives of those in need across Colorado.

