Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shake Shack opens their southernmost Colorado location

shake shack castle rock
Shake Shack
shake shack castle rock
Posted at 9:02 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 23:02:14-04

CASTLE ROCK — Shake Shack recently opened their first drive-thru location in Castle Rock.

The company says this is their southernmost Colorado location, it's also the fifth drive-thru Shake Shack in the country.

Shake Shack describes itself as "a modern-day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer, and wine and more."

Shake Shack celebrated their opening day with a performance from Castle View High School Marching Band and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The opening day also helped benefit Dads of Castle Rock, which is a community organization that helps families and local businesses that have fallen on hard times.

The "Dads of Castle Rock" also got a special task of voting on their favorite cars to initiate the state's first drive-thru at the new location, which included a 1960 Corvette, a 1932 Ford Roadster, and a 1969 Camaro.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation