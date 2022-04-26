Shake Shack opens their southernmost Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK — Shake Shack recently opened their first drive-thru location in Castle Rock.

The company says this is their southernmost Colorado location, it's also the fifth drive-thru Shake Shack in the country.

Shake Shack describes itself as "a modern-day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer, and wine and more."

Shake Shack celebrated their opening day with a performance from Castle View High School Marching Band and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The opening day also helped benefit Dads of Castle Rock, which is a community organization that helps families and local businesses that have fallen on hard times.

The "Dads of Castle Rock" also got a special task of voting on their favorite cars to initiate the state's first drive-thru at the new location, which included a 1960 Corvette, a 1932 Ford Roadster, and a 1969 Camaro.

