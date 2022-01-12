Sexually violent predator to be on supervised release in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator that has been released on parole.

In following Colorado Law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the Colorado Springs Police Department that Jimmie Louis Lillie will be on supervised release, parole and is registered at 3033 East Platte Avenue #104 in Colorado Springs.

Lillie was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child in 2005 in El Paso County Colorado.

Lillie was also convicted of 3rd Degree Assault, twice, Felony Theft, twice, Distribution of a Controlled substance, Possession/Sale of a Controlled Substance, Violation of a Restraining Order, Misdemeanor Theft and Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Lillie’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Lillie’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

The CSPD will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Lillie registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Lillie is described as a 64-year-old man, 6’0” tall, 190 lbs., with a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Lillie is one of 19 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who resides in the community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter