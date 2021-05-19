Sexually violent predator moves to address in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator that has been released on parole.

In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that Dennis Eugene Hase will be on supervised release, parole, and is registered at 8850 Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hase is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the State of Colorado.

Accordingly, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has made “community notifications” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

* Notified the Division of Criminal Justice's Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

* Reviewed and confirmed the residence for Hase and his employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

* Made personal and/or mail notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

* Briefed patrol personnel on Hase's status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

* Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

* Provided an online video (www.epcsheriffsoffice.com) that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Dennis Eugene Hase registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such. His criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault in 2016 and Sexual Assault on a Child in 1989.

Hase is described as a white male, 61 years old, 6’1” tall, 170 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He is one of 6 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office who reside in this community. A picture of Hase can be seen above.

The Sheriff’s Office said they take his presence in our community very seriously and are intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and the community notification process can contact Detective T. Ferrell of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7213.