Sexual exploitation of a child suspect arrested, Sheriff's Office seeks potential victims

Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 06, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — In January of 2021, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office initiated a criminal investigation into numerous reports of illegal activity associated with house parties in the Colorado Springs area.

The Sheriff's Office said that during the investigation, the suspect, 21-year-old Caleb Anderson was found with multiple images and videos of child pornography.

On April 6, 2021, Anderson was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Identity Theft.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Anderson met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them via Snapchat. They are actively seeking additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving Anderson.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Anderson, they are asked to contact Deputy Dan Carey at 719-474-9342 and reference case number 2021-00003613.

