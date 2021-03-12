Sexual exploitation of a child suspect arrested, Sheriff's Office seeks potential victims

EL PASO COUNTY — In Feb. of 2021, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the selling of illegal firearms.

During the investigation, the suspect, 19-year-old Mauricio Matestic, was found with multiple images and videos of child pornography.

Matestic was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Additional charges are also pending.

The Sheriff's Office said they are now seeking information about potential unreported incidences involving Matestic. In this case, he met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them via Snapchat, according to the Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Matestic, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777, or contact Deputy Dan Carey at 719-474-9342 and reference case number 2021-00000112.