Sexual assault suspect arrested, additional victims asked to come forward

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are asking additional victims to come forward after arresting a sexual assault suspect.

The investigation into 31 year old Roger Abeyta began in August. He has since been arrested on various sexual offenses, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office Looking for Possible Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case



Media Release: https://t.co/9NUhTwcjDz



If anyone has any information or was a victim of Abeyta, please contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760. pic.twitter.com/73dQ3QhKKg — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 9, 2021

In a news release, the sheriff's office says its investigators believe Abeyta used social media to lure juveniles.

Anyone who has information about Abeyta, or who may have been victimized by him, is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 719-520-6666.