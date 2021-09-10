Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Sexual assault suspect arrested, additional victims asked to come forward

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:04 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 21:04:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are asking additional victims to come forward after arresting a sexual assault suspect.

The investigation into 31 year old Roger Abeyta began in August. He has since been arrested on various sexual offenses, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says its investigators believe Abeyta used social media to lure juveniles.

Anyone who has information about Abeyta, or who may have been victimized by him, is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 719-520-6666.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards