Sexual assault case dismissed UCCS assistant soccer coach

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prosecutors have cited a lack of evidence in the sexual assault complaint filed against local soccer coach David Meyer. As a result, the case against him was dismissed Thursday morning in an El Paso County courtroom.

The female victim told police that Meyer sexually assaulted her in 2015 after she met him at a party. This morning, the victim addressed the court virtually providing her account of the alleged incident. During the hearing, she said she was not there to speak about Meyer, but about herself, stating "In many ways, I'm processing this trauma for the first time."

Police began the investigation in August 2021 and arrested Meyer on September 20.

As the case was dismissed, the defense counsel asked the judge to seal all information regarding the complaint. The prosecution did not object to the request.

Meyer is currently an assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) Men's Soccer Team and a full-time soccer coach with the Pride Soccer Club in Colorado Springs. According to police, he was not an employee with the Pride Soccer Club or UCCS in 2015.

Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department told News5, "We are not concerned about the athletes, and there is no indication that there are any additional victims."

