Sewage backups causing several businesses to temporarily close in Colorado Springs, including a library

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seven businesses in a strip mall near South Academy and Chelton may need to temporarily close because of a sewage system repair project.

The Sand Creek Library could be closed until mid-January. Plumbing issues caused the library to close several times this year.

"You can't use the restrooms and so it causing a lot of problems because of the plumbing issues, the backup of the sewage lines and it's just a public health hazard," said a Pikes Peak Library District spokesperson Denise Abbott.

The Plug T-Shirt Store is also in Academy's Plaza. Its owner said his sewage backs up every month so the work needs to be done.

"When it backs up, you can't use the bathroom, they come, it's an inconvenience but at least we're still open," said David Burchett.

The 40-year-old piping system runs through several businesses, said the property manager.

The library must wait until all repairs are down to reopen. The Ruth Holley Library on Murray Blvd. and Platte Ave. is only a few miles away.

Burchett said he worries about having to close before the new year. "It's the worst possible time, again December for any retail shop, that's our peak season, we need every sale."

He said he doesn't know how long he'd have to close for. "'cause they didn't give an exact date, they just said they'd give us 72-hour notice, what if we are in the middle of huge orders."

The shopping center's property manager says they are working with each business individually to try to make closures as short as possible.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.