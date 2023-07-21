Sewage backup causing health concerns at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS— Some residents living at Elevate Apartments Homes reached out to News5 for help. They said they are dealing with bathroom sewage backup and fear another.

"We actually had fecal matter coming up out of the tub," said resident Mike Langevin.

Langevin said the complex sent a plumber twice.

"We had to make serious considerations to evacuate our own house because this is a biohazard, we can't stay in this," said Langevin.

Langevin and three other roommates said they don't know what's causing this.

I called the complex to get some answers. I was told the person to comment was busy and would call me back. Hours passed and I hadn't heard from them so I showed up to the leasing office, but was told I couldn't speak to anyone.

"I would like to know that my wife, my roommates and I can actually have somewhere safe and dry to sleep," said a resident Seth Russom. "I will also like to know that this will not happen again."

But he said he has little confidence that it won't happen again. "It ain't small stuff that's floating in there."

Sewage backup exposure can last months and can cause vomiting, cramps and skin rashes, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The residents said they are considering other sleeping options. "Hotel, that's about it, I don't got family in town," said Langevin.

The El Paso County Public Health Department told me to reach out to Colorado Springs Utilities. A spokesperson said they haven't heard of any emergency calls from the complex yet, which can indicate internal issues that fall on complex management.

News5 will continue to press the complex for answers, how many apartment units are affected and what's being done. We will keep you updated.

