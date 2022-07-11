Watch Now
Severe weather postpones search for missing hiker in Sangre De Cristo mountains

Body recovery on Kit Carson Peak_Oct 14 2021_Saguache County Search & Rescue
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 17:52:12-04

SAGUACHE COUNTY — Severe weather has postponed the search for a missing hiker in the Sangre De Cristo mountains in Saguache County.

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Luis Corkern from Texas reached the summit of Kit Carson on July 9 and hasn't returned to his vehicle at the trailhead.

Search and Rescue from three counties are involved in the search and Air Support was employed for the majority of the day.

However, deteriorating weather has caused the air search and the ground search to temporarily stop. The search will continue on Tuesday at first sunlight.

The Sheriff's Office has described Corkern as an experienced hiker.
_____

