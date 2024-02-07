Watch Now
Severe weather conditions affecting and shutting down several highways in Colorado

Safety experts aren’t wasting any time to make the message loud and clear: do not get on the road during this weekend’s winter storm.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Feb 07, 2024
COLORADO — Wintery road conditions are taking place all over Colorado.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has reported severe weather conditions are shutting down all of Highway 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek.

Highway 24 has reports of severe weather conditions as well.

According to CDOT, there are high avalanche warnings on US 160.

They ask you to avoid the areas.

