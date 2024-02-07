Severe weather conditions affecting and shutting down several highways in Colorado

COLORADO — Wintery road conditions are taking place all over Colorado.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has reported severe weather conditions are shutting down all of Highway 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek.

Highway 24 has reports of severe weather conditions as well.

According to CDOT, there are high avalanche warnings on US 160.

They ask you to avoid the areas.

KOAA will post updates as we get them.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.