Severe weather causing poor road conditions, several crashes across Southern Colorado

Posted at 7:51 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 10:11:09-05

COLORADO — Severe weather conditions are creating poor road conditions in Southern Colorado.

The southbound left lane of I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore is now closed due to a traffic accident.

There are reports of several accidents around Southern Colorado.

It is advised to drive cautiously.

KOAA will provide updates as we get them.

