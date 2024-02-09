Severe weather causing poor road conditions, several crashes across Southern Colorado

COLORADO — Severe weather conditions are creating poor road conditions in Southern Colorado.

The southbound left lane of I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore is now closed due to a traffic accident.

There are reports of several accidents around Southern Colorado.

It is advised to drive cautiously.

KOAA will provide updates as we get them.

____

