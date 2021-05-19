Watch
Severe flooding impacts Beulah, residents say they expect these storms every year

Erin Chapman
Road flooded sign on Northcreek Rd, Beulha, CO
Severe flooding impacts Beulah, residents say they expect these storms every year
Posted at 11:22 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 01:22:47-04

BEULAH, CO — Severe flooding has impacted Beulah, Colorado.

Since Sunday, the town has received close to four inches of rain, resulting in many road closures.

However, residents say they expect this kind of storm annually.

"If you lived here for very long everyone is saying here we go again, but this shall too pass," said Charlene Himes, resident.

"I was not surprised because things like this have happened in the past," said Paul Hindman, resident.

After a fire swept through the town of Beulah in 2016, the county made their mitigation strategy a top priority.

Community members believe it's because of those efforts that the town didn't see more damage from this weekend's storm.

"They laid a lot of the big tubes. I heard they planted trees so I am sure that helps," said Charlene Himes.

With flood mitigation efforts working, neighbors know they will weather this sort of storm, just like they have before.

Resident, Paul Hindman, wants to remind folks to take caution before driving through still water.

"Do not drive into any water that is on the street, even if you think you know the water is just a few inches deep. You don't know what has happened underneath that water," said Paul Hindman.

