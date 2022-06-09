Several people arrested in connection to trafficking of 15-year-old female

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Several people have been arrested in Colorado Springs in connection to the trafficking of a 15-year-old female.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Vice unit received a tip in Feb. 2022 that a 15-year-old female was possibly being sex trafficked.

Multiple investigations found that multiple individuals were trafficking the 15-year-old.

Joshua Carrasco, 30, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Amanda Cortez, 45, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Distribution to a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Adam Quintana, 19, was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree.

Krishawna Coles, 32, was arrested and charged with Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude of a Minor, Sexual Assault on a child and multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Levi Chester, 43, was arrested and charged with Attempted Patronizing a Prostituted Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Soliciting for Prostitution.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.