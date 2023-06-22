Watch Now
Several concertgoers injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 00:50:54-04

MORRISON, Colo. — Several people were injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wednesday evening.

West Metro Fire Rescue said crews were working with Stadium Medical to address the injured. The number of injured parties is unknown at this time.

One person said their finger was broken by the hail.

Louis Tomlinson, formerly with One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show had been pushed back at least twice due to the weather.

At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show had been officially postponed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

