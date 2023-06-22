Several concertgoers injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON, Colo. — Several people were injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wednesday evening.

West Metro Fire Rescue said crews were working with Stadium Medical to address the injured. The number of injured parties is unknown at this time.

Louis Tomlinson fans were forced to run for cover as severe weather and hail moved across Red Rocks. Concertgoer Nikki tweeted that she had several bumps on her head and was bleeding after being hit by hail. #cowx



📸: @nikkitbfh pic.twitter.com/b9QRt04Thx — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2023

One person said their finger was broken by the hail.

A concertgoer says her finger was broken by hail that moved across Red Rocks Wednesday evening. Her windshield was also damaged.



📸: @MyLoveLoueh pic.twitter.com/pngMGpv76h — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2023

Louis Tomlinson, formerly with One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show had been pushed back at least twice due to the weather.

At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show had been officially postponed.

Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.

