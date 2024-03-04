Several Colorado cities included in the list of the top pizzerias in the United States

COLORADO — Pizza in the United States can be a very heated topic to discuss, with rivalries raging from the west coast to the east coast on who possesses the superior pizza.

There are several cities whose pizza is the stuff of legend like New York and Chicago, but Denver has decided to toss its hat in the ring in the never ending pizza debate.

In a recent study by Pizzello.com, Denver ranked as the 10th best pizza city in the United States, and was joined by five more Colorado cities in the top 200.

While not necessarily known for its pizza, Denver appears to be punching above its weight class, even appearing higher on the list than Chicago who missed out on the top ten altogether(nobody tell them that).

Other Colorado cities on the list included Loveland, Pueblo, Fort Collins, Thornton, and Longmont.

Coloradan pizza is heralded for its connection to the southwest and incorporating ingredients like chili and other spices on its pizza.

If conventional pizzas aren’t to your liking, Colorado cities are staking a claim as some of the most innovative pizza cities with new ideas flying out of the oven at a rapid pace.

While not commonly associated with its presence in the pizza game, Colorado is slowly creeping their way in as a top pizza state, so the next time you go out, maybe consider indulging in our highly rated pizzerias.

____

