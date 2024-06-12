Several agencies searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River

COLORADO — The Otero County Sheriff's Office, La Junta Fire, and several other agencies are searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River on Wednesday morning.

Otero SO and La Junta Fire are searching for a male who went into the Arkansas River early this morning. Several agencies are assisting.



La Junta Fire rescued another male this morning in another unrelated river incident. pic.twitter.com/TMgvCpbJ3U — Otero County Undersheriff - Colorado (@CountyOtero) June 12, 2024

They are searching for one man, but it is unknown if any other people are missing. They have requested additional air and water resources to assist in search efforts.

They are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency responders and drone pilots search the area.

Another man was rescued from the river in an unrelated incident.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





'No apologies,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to burn pride flags 'Burn all pride flags,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to action. Teller County officials join fight for his resignation Rep. Dave Williams speaks following backlash from recent statements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.