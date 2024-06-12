Watch Now
Several agencies searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River

Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 12, 2024

COLORADO — The Otero County Sheriff's Office, La Junta Fire, and several other agencies are searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River on Wednesday morning.

They are searching for one man, but it is unknown if any other people are missing. They have requested additional air and water resources to assist in search efforts.

They are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency responders and drone pilots search the area.

Another man was rescued from the river in an unrelated incident.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

