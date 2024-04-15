Seven-year-old killed in apparent homicide-suicide Friday, says Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released information about an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday.

According to CSPD, 48-year-old Christopher Rael has been identified as one of the people found dead Friday in an apartment, along with a 7-year-old who will not be identified.

Police say they were first called to the 3100 block of Lange Terrace, near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and North Union Boulevard around 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning. When they responded, they found Rael and the 7-year-old both dead suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

On Monday, police said Rael's death is being investigated as a suicide and the 7-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police say the 7-year-old and Rael knew each other, however, police have not disclosed their relationship at this time.

According to CSPD, this is the 10th homicide in Colorado Springs so far this year.

Why Won't Police Identify The 7-year-old?

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075 into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

WATCH: The mother turning tragedy into action

Following the murder of Riley Whitelaw, her mother, Courtenay Whitelaw testified to have laws changed after Riley was identified in the arrest warrant.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.