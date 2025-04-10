Seven people, including new Fire Marshal, were sworn in within CSFD Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seven people were sworn in to various roles within the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Wednesday, including the new Fire Marshal.

Each person had a family member or friend take their old badge off and pin their new one on. Some of the newly sworn members of CSFD joined as recently as 2022.

The new Fire Marshal, Kris Cooper, was promoted from Deputy Fire Marshal after 21 years of service in that role.

He's taking over for Brett Lacey, who retired after 32 years.

"We've got a great history of excellence, and he's (Lacey) got a great legacy that he left, and I'm excited to carry that forward," said Cooper. "I'm just excited for all the relationships we've established and those yet to be established with the community and how we can continue to work with our citizens to make this community safer moving forward."

As Fire Marshal, his responsibilities include the following:



overseeing wildfire mitigation

community education

construction services

code enforcement

support services

