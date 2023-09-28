Seven companies join Catalyst Campus bringing cyber security and AI

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seven companies are joining Colorado Springs' defense and space manufacturing nonprofit organization, Catalyst Campus.

This will include artificial intelligence and cybersecurity companies. Cyber defense and operational technology company Two Six Technologies will be one of the companies joining Catalyst Campus.

"It's pretty easy to see that we're at that kind of time where machine learning and AI and cyber capabilities, both offensive and defensive, are really coming to a forefront," said Gregg Walsh the Director of Growth at Two Six Technologies.

Some of Two Six Technologies' clients include the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. State Department, and U.S. Cyber Command.

The other six companies will include Hypergiant, Chickasaw Nation Industries, 413, LLC, American Systems, The Veterans Business Outreach Center, and Raft.

More than 2,500 jobs were created by Catalyst Campus across three states, including Colorado, in 2021, according to the organization.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.