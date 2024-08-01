Servicemembers and veterans get free entry into Colorado state parks during August

COLORADO — In order to thank servicemembers for their service to this country, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering active-duty military members, National Guard members, and veterans free admission to all Colorado state parks during the month of August.

This free park pass does not apply to accessing the State Wildlife Ares.

The military member or veteran must show proof of military service (DD214; DD Form 2; DD Form 2765; Active, retired or veteran military identification cards; a current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the word ‘Veteran’ printed on it as specified in 42-2-303 (5)(a), C.R.S.; VA medical card.)

The free park pass allows visitors to experience Colorado's natural beauty and diverse landscapes.

All other park fees remain in place, including:



camping reservations

boat registrations

off-highway vehicle registrations

hunting licenses

fishing licenses

