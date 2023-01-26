Service outage to hundreds of landlines in the Avondale and Vineland area

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported a landline service outage Wednesday night.

Affected landlines are in the Avondale and Vineland areas.

The department said that hundreds of lines have been affected due to the outage. Crews have been dispatched to the scene, but there is no timeline as to when service will be restored according to the department.

The Sheriff's Office is advising residents to use their cell phones to call 911 in case of emergencies only.

Hundreds of landline phones in the Avondale/Vineland area currently out of service due to a phone outage. Residents in the affected area should use a cell phone to call 9-1-1 for emergencies only. Crews have been dispatched. It is unknown how long it will take to restore service. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) January 26, 2023

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.