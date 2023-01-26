Watch Now
Service outage to hundreds of landlines in the Avondale and Vineland area

Posted at 10:18 PM, Jan 25, 2023
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported a landline service outage Wednesday night.

Affected landlines are in the Avondale and Vineland areas.

The department said that hundreds of lines have been affected due to the outage. Crews have been dispatched to the scene, but there is no timeline as to when service will be restored according to the department.

The Sheriff's Office is advising residents to use their cell phones to call 911 in case of emergencies only.

