Service honors Martin Luther King Junior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Americans will observe Martin Luther King, Junior Day Monday in honor of the civil rights icon. However, that period of remembrance began early in Colorado Springs this weekend.

The Southern Colorado Ministerial Union hosted its 30th Annual Martin Luther King Commemoration Service Sunday at Restoration of Life Ministries. The church service was devoted to honoring the life and legacy of the late pastor and civil rights activist.

"What we have going on here today is something that has been celebrated for a number of years since Martin Luther King's death and we want to commemorate his life and his legacy as we prepare to go forward and one way to do that is coming together and celebrating his day," said Pastor Donald Frazier of the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.

The event is held at different churches each year. Restoration of Life Ministries was selected this year. The service consisted of a special sermon emphasizing the power of community in serving a greater purpose, a message Dr. King preached.