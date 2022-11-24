Serious traffic accident at Northbound Powers and Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard that shut down North and Southbound traffic Wednesday night.

Powers Boulevard will be shut down for several hours following an accident at Northbound Powers at Palmer Park.

Southbound Powers Boulevard will also be blocked at Constitution for the next several hours. The Colorado Springs Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Northbound Powers blocked @ Palmer Parker AND Southbound Powers blocked @ Constitution for a major multi-vehicle traffic accident. Will be shut down for several hours. Please avoid the area and find another travel route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 24, 2022

Crews at the scene are working to free a trapped person in a vehicle. At this time, there is no information on if there are any injuries or deaths.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the information in this story as it comes in.

