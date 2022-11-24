Watch Now
Serious traffic accident at Northbound Powers and Palmer Park

Posted at 6:35 PM, Nov 23, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard that shut down North and Southbound traffic Wednesday night.

Powers Boulevard will be shut down for several hours following an accident at Northbound Powers at Palmer Park.

Southbound Powers Boulevard will also be blocked at Constitution for the next several hours. The Colorado Springs Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Crews at the scene are working to free a trapped person in a vehicle. At this time, there is no information on if there are any injuries or deaths.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the information in this story as it comes in.
