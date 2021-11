COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say there were serious injuries following a crash between a motorcyclist and a car at 31st St and West Colorado Avenue.

Following the crash, police diverted traffic going both ways and told drivers to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story, News5 will update you when we know more.

