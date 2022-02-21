Serious injuries in crash on Highway 50 west near Avondale

PUEBLO COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious crash early Monday involving a car and a tractor-trailer along Highway 50 west near Avondale.

According to CSP, a driver heading east on Highway 50 crossed the center line and collided with the tractor-trailer heading westbound.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle safely after it caught fire on the side of the road. The crash closed Highway 50 in both directions for several hours Monday morning.

State Patrol says the driver of the car suffered significant injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Preliminary information on the crash has troopers investigating this as a possible DUI-linked incident.

