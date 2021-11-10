Serious crash shuts down westbound Woodmen Avenue by Rangewood

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, a serious crash shut down westbound Woodmen Road by Rangewood Drive for several hours.

According to Colorado Springs Police, there were two cars involved. They went on to say at least one person has serious injuries, and at least one person was impaired when the crash happened.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. and the closure lasted until at least 11 p.m.

CSPD's Major Crash Team was at the scene to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

