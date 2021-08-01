Serious crash blocks traffic on Northbound I-25 near Bijou

COLORADO SPRINGS — A serious crash occurred on Sunday that blocked traffic on Northbound I-25.

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Bijou Street exit.

Officers closed all northbound lanes on the interstate. Traffic is being diverted at Cimarron.

No word of injuries yet. This is a developing story.

Serious Traffic Crash north bound I-25 and Bijou St. North bound I-25 will be diverted at Cimarron St. Please find an alternative route. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 1, 2021

