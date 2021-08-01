Watch
Serious crash blocks traffic on Northbound I-25 near Bijou

Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 18:26:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A serious crash occurred on Sunday that blocked traffic on Northbound I-25.

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Bijou Street exit.

Officers closed all northbound lanes on the interstate. Traffic is being diverted at Cimarron.

No word of injuries yet. This is a developing story.

