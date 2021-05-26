Serious crash closes NB I-25 Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A serious crash closed northbound I-25 Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs.

Around 5:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fire reported it was responding to a serious crash at Woodmen and I-25.

A short time later, CDOT reported a full closure of the northbound lanes of I-25 between Nevada Ave. and North Academy Blvd. The road was closed near the Woodmen exit.

Northbound traffic is being made to exit I-25 at the Rockrimmon exit.

There is no word at this time when the highway will reopen.

