All lanes now open following serious crash on NB I-25 near Greenland exit

COLORADO SPRINGS — All lanes of northbound I-25 near the Greenland exit were impacted by a serious crash Monday morning. As of 7:30 a.m, crews have both lanes open northbound.

The crash was first reported about 6:30 a.m. Monday. Details on the severity of the crash have not been announced.

All traffic was backed up for several miles as a result of the blockage.

Commuters can use Highways 105 from Monument or Highway 83 from Colorado Springs or Monument for an alternate routes, in the event of a traffic backup.

However, due to the sheer number of people heading towards the Denver metro on a daily basis, you can still expect delays on all roads heading north.