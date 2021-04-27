Watch
Serious crash closes Highway 24 east of Calhan

Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 09:10:30-04

EL PASO COUNTY — A serious crash along Highway 24 east of Calhan closed both lanes of traffic as law enforcement and medics responded to the scene.

Details on the crash are not yet available. Police radio traffic indicates two patients were transported by helicopter to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The response by emergency personnel is likely impacting both directions of traffic. Seek an alternate route as possible if heading east or northeast towards Limon.

