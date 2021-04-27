Serious crash closes Highway 24 east of Calhan

EL PASO COUNTY — A serious crash along Highway 24 east of Calhan closed both lanes of traffic as law enforcement and medics responded to the scene.

Details on the crash are not yet available. Police radio traffic indicates two patients were transported by helicopter to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The response by emergency personnel is likely impacting both directions of traffic. Seek an alternate route as possible if heading east or northeast towards Limon.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter