Serious crash closes Colorado Springs road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Accident investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department report that three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Village Seven neighborhood.

Alert: Due to a major crash investigation occurring - a large section of S. Carefree Cir. will remain closed both directions from Whileaway Cir and Nonchalant Cir. for several hours. Please avoid the area and drive safely. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 19, 2021

The wreck happened sometime before 5:40 p.m. on S. Carefree Circle. Officers believe the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Officers blocked off a stretch of S. Carefree between Nonchalant Circle and Whileaway Circle during the investigation.

Three people were inside the vehicle when it wrecked. They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs, alcohol, and excessive speed are considered factors in the crash.