Serious crash closes Colorado Springs road

Drugs, alcohol, and speed thought to be contributing factors
Posted at 8:32 PM, Dec 18, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Accident investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department report that three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Village Seven neighborhood.

The wreck happened sometime before 5:40 p.m. on S. Carefree Circle. Officers believe the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Officers blocked off a stretch of S. Carefree between Nonchalant Circle and Whileaway Circle during the investigation.

Three people were inside the vehicle when it wrecked. They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs, alcohol, and excessive speed are considered factors in the crash.

