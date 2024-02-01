Serious accident shuts down Southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A serious accident shut down parts of Southbound I-25 Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments reported they both were responding to a serious accident at Southbound I-25 and Fillmore Street.

According to first responders, Southbound I-25 is closed at Fillmore Street. Northbound lanes are unaffected. There is no timeline for when the interstate is expected to reopen.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a serious TA that has I-25 shutdown at Fillmore. Please plan for an alternate route and be careful as first responders work. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 1, 2024

At this time it is unclear what led to the accident. The CSFD says three people were transported to local hospitals as a result of the accident, their conditions are unknown at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more about the accident.

