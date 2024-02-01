Watch Now
Serious accident shuts down Southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street Wednesday evening

Posted at 9:04 PM, Jan 31, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A serious accident shut down parts of Southbound I-25 Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments reported they both were responding to a serious accident at Southbound I-25 and Fillmore Street.

According to first responders, Southbound I-25 is closed at Fillmore Street. Northbound lanes are unaffected. There is no timeline for when the interstate is expected to reopen.

At this time it is unclear what led to the accident. The CSFD says three people were transported to local hospitals as a result of the accident, their conditions are unknown at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more about the accident.
