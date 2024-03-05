Serious accident shuts down north and southbound I-25 Monday evening, near Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are working to clear a significant accident that has shut down north and southbound I-25.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident happened just after 7:00 p.m. Monday evening.

MAJOR ACCIDENT ON I-25 IN SOUTH COLORADO SPRINGS: If you can avoid I-25 between Circle and Mesa Ridge, northbound and southbound, do it, there is heavy traffic on that section because of a major accident, the video below shows what’s causing the traffic. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/bL6Gh96BPT — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) March 5, 2024

According to the City of Fountain, the accident occurred between the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit and the South Academy Boulevard exit. Emergency crews are directing people headed northbound to use the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit, and southbound drivers should use Circle Drive.

CSP told News 5 that at this time at least one person has been transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown. The Fountain Fire Department says a total of two people were extricated from their vehicle.

As of 9:00 p.m., the Fountain Fire Department says that the accident involved 6-7 vehicles and it is going to take time for crews to clean up the interstate. Expect the interstate to be closed for several hours as of the last update of this article, first responders could not provide a detailed timeline on when both sides of the interstate will reopen.

Details on what led up to the accident are limited at this time.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.

