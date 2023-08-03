Watch Now
Serial thief arrested after stealing from Home Depot, again

Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 18:20:27-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — In late May, Home Depot's Organized Retail Crime Investigators became aware of Shane Railey, a contractor that was stopped while trying to steal $780 worth of cabinets. After the initial incident, Railey was issued a no-trespass notice for all Home Depot locations.

Despite the no-trespass order Railey continued to come back and steal from Home Depot.

The Investigators then partnered with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Retail Pawn and Metal Theft Unit (RPM) to further the investigation. They soon discovered that Railey had actually been stealing from Home Depot locations since October 2022 and using the materials for his business, Railey Custom Renovations.

Railey would steal the materials and use them for various contracting and remodeling jobs, where he would charge customers for the value of the materials. It was determined that on at least one occasion Railey told a customer that the materials cost more than they were actually worth.

The total amount of materials Railey stole was determined to value at more than $31,000. An arrest warrant for theft and money laundering was then completed.

On Thursday, August 3rd, RPM Detectives located Railey and took him into custody without incident.
