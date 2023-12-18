CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Outlets at Castle Rock hosted a special visit with Santa Sunday, catering to children with sensory sensitivity.

It's a Christmas tradition started over 15 years ago, so that everyone can get the visit with Santa they deserve. Although all are welcome, the event was created for children with disabilities and sensory disorders.

Outlets Senior Marketing Manager Sol Le says Santa sees nearly 70 children a day, with 20 reservation spots and about 50 walk-ins.

"We've booked out every single time we've had," said Le. "When the world's a little chaotic, it's nice having that cheer and keeping the spirit of Christmas alive."

For children with special needs, the inclusive event is the only way they can enjoy time with their holiday hero.

At the event, each child was given one-on-one time with the North Pole Native, something they would not have been able to do visiting Santa in a typical setting due to their circumstances.

Sensory Santa meets children with special needs in Castle Rock

"A lot of places don't do enough to support families that are in need of this," said Le.

Santa spent three days at the Outlets and while his time may be up, Le says he'll be back next year, with Rudolph and crew in tow.

"Come on out, he'll be around," said Le.

