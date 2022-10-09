Watch Now
Sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat

Non-profit group celebrates 4th year of Halloween Fun
Glenn Pierre
Posted at 9:38 PM, Oct 08, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The non-profit Playdate Behavioral Interventions hosted a 4th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday. The event hopes to give all kids a safe place to have fun while also being sensory-friendly.

Shay Farley-Jennings, the Respite Coordinator for Playdate, said these events are all about the kids.

"It's so exciting, it's so joyful," she said. "We love providing opportunities for children with our sensory-friendly trunk or treat. We also offer a holiday party. We want our kiddos and all kiddos to be able to experience all things that neuro-typical developing peers have access to experience."

Playdate Behavioral Interventions strives to provide high-quality intervention for children with autism and other developmental delays regardless of the family's ability to pay.

To learn more, you can check out Playdate Behavioral Intervention's website.
