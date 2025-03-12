Senator John Hickenlooper set to host a virtual statewide town hall meeting, March 12

COLORADO — On Wednesday, March 12, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper will host a virtual town hall for Colorado residents.

The town hall is said to be for "constituent questions on top-of-mind issues."

Anyone who would like to submit a question for Senator Hickenlooper can submit it on a submission form, on Facebook, or live during the town hall on YouTube.

You can tune into the town hall on Hickenlooper's Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, Twitter/X Account, or on his official senate page.

The town hall will begin at 5:00 p.m.





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.