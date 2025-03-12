Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Senator John Hickenlooper set to host a virtual statewide town hall meeting, March 12

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., speaks before President Joe Biden at CS Wind, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO — On Wednesday, March 12, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper will host a virtual town hall for Colorado residents.

The town hall is said to be for "constituent questions on top-of-mind issues."

Anyone who would like to submit a question for Senator Hickenlooper can submit it on a submission form, on Facebook, or live during the town hall on YouTube.

You can tune into the town hall on Hickenlooper's Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, Twitter/X Account, or on his official senate page.

The town hall will begin at 5:00 p.m.



Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?'

A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop.

Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community