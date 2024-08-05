Senator Hickenlooper visited Colorado Springs Care and Share on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senator John Hickenlooper visited Colorado Springs on Friday to tour the Care and Share warehouse in the city.

The visit was due to part of the program receiving $800,00 in Congressionally Directed Spending. Following the tour, Hickenlooper met with leaders from Care and Share to celebrate this victory and discuss how Congress will continue to support food security in Southern Colorado.

Care and Share operates out of three distribution centers located in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa.

Between 2023 and 2024, Care and Share contributed 25 million pounds of food to 280,000 Southern Coloradans, which is the equivalent of 21 million meals.

The $800,000 will be used to help Care and Share enhance their distribution centers. This is one of 114 projects that has secured funding as part of a $111 million budget infrastructure plan in Colorado.

