Senator Hickenlooper to tour the Pueblo Transportation Technology Center Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO — On Thursday, April 4, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper will meet with officials from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as well as Pueblo leaders to tour the Transportation Technology Center.

Hickenlooper plans to use this tour to gather leaders to discuss improvements to railway safety after a derailment along I-25 in October.

WATCH: Deadly train derailment closes I-25

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) initially reported a broken rail just east of I-25 caused the derailment. The force of the falling rail cars from the BNSF coal train caused the bridge to partially collapse onto the northbound lanes interstate.

WATCH: NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly train derailment

Lafollette Henderson, a truck driver from Compton, California was killed. I-25 was closed for multiple days. The final report from the NTSB investigation is not expected for another 1-2 years.

Hickenlooper says he plans to use this tour to voice his support for the bipartisan Railway Safety Act. As a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, Hickenlooper has worked to advance and pass the bipartisan act which establishes new railway safety requirements and emergency response procedures.

The bill includes Hickenlooper's amendment to increase emergency response capacity in rural communities.

Hickenlooper says he will continue his work to advance the Railway Safety Act through the full Senate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.