Senator Bennet to speak about US efforts in space Friday

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE — Senators Michael Bennet and Mark Warner of Virginia are in Colorado Springs today to attend a briefing from the Department of Defense and US Intelligence on defense and intelligence assets in Colorado that are key to U.S. space missions.

The briefing is occurring at Schiever Space Force Base, and the 2 Senators are holding a media briefing that will be streamed live on KOAA's website and Facebook.

A press release from the Senator said that Russia's violation of international rules in their invasion of Ukraine "demonstrates the urgency of the U.S. maintaining a stable space domain."

The greater Colorado Springs area contains 2 bases key to US efforts in space, Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base, and was set to host U.S. Space Command until former President signed a decree moving the Command to Alabama.

Colorado, however, is contesting that decision.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.