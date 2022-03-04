Watch
Senator Bennet to speak about US efforts in space Friday

Posted at 11:38 AM, Mar 04, 2022
SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE — Senators Michael Bennet and Mark Warner of Virginia are in Colorado Springs today to attend a briefing from the Department of Defense and US Intelligence on defense and intelligence assets in Colorado that are key to U.S. space missions.

The briefing is occurring at Schiever Space Force Base, and the 2 Senators are holding a media briefing that will be streamed live on KOAA's website and Facebook.

A press release from the Senator said that Russia's violation of international rules in their invasion of Ukraine "demonstrates the urgency of the U.S. maintaining a stable space domain."

The greater Colorado Springs area contains 2 bases key to US efforts in space, Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base, and was set to host U.S. Space Command until former President signed a decree moving the Command to Alabama.

Colorado, however, is contesting that decision.
