Senate passes bill which would require gun owners to safely store their firearms

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week state lawmakers sent two bills to the governor's desk.

The first requires gun shops to provide metal gun locks with every purchase.

Something gun safety advocates fully support.

"There has to be a device that goes with the gun in case the person receiving it doesn't have it," said Dr. Michael Victoroff, Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition.

The second bill requires gun owners to use a trigger lock, or store their weapons in a safe when they know a child, or someone who should not be in possession of a gun, could otherwise easily get to it.

"Hey, if you are buying a gun, fantastic! Let's talk guns, but hold on a minute where is it going to sit when you are not home?" said Dr. Victoroff.

"You can't say hey, wait bad guy I have to go unlock my safe and get my gun out. Would you wait there for a minute? I don't think that that is going to happen," said Paul Paradis, owner of Paradise Sales.

Not a single Republican Lawmaker in Denver voted in favor of either bill.

Despite not having any bipartisan support, both bills now head to the governor for final approval.

According to Paul Paradis, owner of Paradise Sales, the new restrictions will make people less safe in their own home.

"Locking them up will make it hard to get when there is some sort of imminent threat. It is not wise," said Paradise.

