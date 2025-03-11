Semiautomatic Gun Bill Set for First Committee Vote in the House

COLORADO — Today a controversial bill that would limit the sale of semiautomatic guns will have its first committee vote in the House.

If the bill passes out of committee today, it will move to the full chamber. The bill passed the state Senate last month after some heavy amendments.

When first introduced, the bill would have banned the sale of these guns. Now the bill states you can still buy them with additional training courses.

State Senator Tony Exum is a Democrat representing El Paso County.

He was first supporting it, but took his name off the bill as a sponsor and voted against it because of pressure from his constituents. He says it isn’t fair to responsible gun owners.

State Senator Marc Snyder—another El Paso County Democrat—also voted no.

"This bill became so much more than just trying to get rid of high-capacity magazines that ultimately I could not support," said Snyder.

The bill is still expected to pass the House and be signed by Governor Polis.

Before taking the safety course, applicants must undergo a criminal background check and obtain a firearms safety course eligibility card.

